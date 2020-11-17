At least 7 seen allegedly partying together at RWS hotel; STB investigating

Another investigation has been launched over a possible breach of safety measures at a hotel at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

Videos of a group of at least six women and a man were uploaded on social media on Sunday, when they allegedly held a party to celebrate the 33rd week of pregnancy of one of the women.

Some of the women had uploaded several videos on Instagram, showing themselves play-fighting with pillows and clothes on beds.

Social gatherings of more than five people are prohibited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to queries from The New Paper yesterday, Mr Chew Tiong Heng, executive director of infrastructure planning and management at the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said it was aware of the alleged incident and was investigating.

"STB takes a serious view of any breach in safe management measures," he said.

"Hotels are required to comply with all safe management measures, including ensuring that gatherings do not exceed five people if they are not from the same household."

An RWS spokesman said it takes a serious view of non-compliance and requires all guests to be registered with the hotel front desk.

Safe management measures are highlighted to guests during check-in, and signs are displayed at common areas as a reminder.

He said: "We strongly urge all guests to strictly observe and adhere to all safe management measures for the health, safety and well-being of the Singapore community."

This is the second such gathering at RWS that has allegedly breached safe management rules in as many months.

Last month, it was reported that a group of at least 10 people, mostly women, were seen drinking and dining together in a hotel suite there. Investigations over the incident are ongoing.

A reader tipped off TNP on the latest alleged incident and claimed it involved six women and two men who held significant influence over youth here.

One of the women involved has about 57,000 followers on Instagram.

The posts have all been removed from their Instagram accounts.

Individuals who breach safety measures may be fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.

The maximum sentence is doubled for repeat offenders.

Asked what possible action may be taken if such breaches repeatedly occur at the same location, Mr Chew said hotels that are found to be non-compliant may face closure of its premises.

Businesses that do not comply may also be ineligible for government grants, loans, tax rebates and other forms of assistance.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.