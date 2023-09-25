‘At least we’re consistent’: Lionesses’ 7-0 drubbing by North Korea at Asian Games draws brickbats

The Singapore women's football team succumbed to a dreadful 7-0 drubbing at the hands of North Korea at the 19th Asian Games on Sunday (Sept 24).

The North Koreans had put two goals past the Lioness by half time, before running riot with five goals in the second-half.

The Lioness are 130th in the FIFA rankings, while North Korea are unranked.

By the end of 7-0 dubbing, several netizens lamented the state of Singapore football.

"At least we're consistent. At losing," quipped a netizen on a HardwareZone Forum thread.

“It's okay. This is consistent with our track record," another echoed, while referring to the similar scoreline the Singapore men's football team suffered at the hands of Malaysia in the SEA Games in May.

"Nothing will change," said a netizen in the comments.

In the Football Association of Singapore's Facebook page, several netizens wrote words of encouragement to the Lioness.

"All is not lost for the players. They've gained experience and will do better next time," a netizen said.

"No shame in losing to a strong opponent. Take it as a learning experience. Looking forward to the next game," another said.

Singapore captain Siti Rosnani Azman had said that playing the North Koreans twice will not be an easy task, reported The Straits Times earlier this month.

“Regardless of our opponent, we will give our all, and adhere to our game plan. Our goal is to put up a strong fight, with the hope our maiden appearance at these Games will pave the way forward to such participation in future editions," said the defender.

The squad will be without several notable names like Nur Izzati Rosni and Ernie Sontaril, who ruled themselves out of selection or were dropped.

However, the Lionesses have the earliest opportunity for revenge. They play North Korea again on Wednesday (Sept 27).

