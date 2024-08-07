'Please don't go to hotspots': Vivian advises Singaporeans against travelling to Lebanon; one remains

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan has advised all Singaporeans against travelling to Lebanon during Parliament on Wednesday (Aug 7).

However, he also said that one individual, who has e-registered with the ministry, is in Lebanon.

"The safety and security of Singaporeans in the Middle East region is our key concern," Balakrishnan said.

"MFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) has existing travel advisories against travel to Lebanon... But I have to inform the House that there is, in fact, one Singaporean currently e-registered in Lebanon who has insisted in proceeding with the trip despite knowing the dangers."

This comes after escalating tensions between Lebanon and Israel, threatening an all out war, Al Jazeera reported on Monday (Aug 5).

The MFA will remain in close touch with all Singaporeans e-registered in the Middle East region, Balakrishnan added, stating that the embassy in Tel Aviv "stands ready" to provide consular assistance.

He also stated that travellers to the region are "strongly encouraged" to e-register with MFA and take precautions for personal safety.

'Please don't go to hotspots'

Member of Parliament Alex Yam sought further clarification on the number of Singaporeans who currently remain in the region, also asking if MFA intends to issue a "stricter travel advisory" to Singaporeans to "completely avoid travel to the region".

In response, Balakrishnan said that MFA is not aware of Singaporeans in the Middle East who have not registered with them, by definition.

Aside from the one e-registered individual in Lebanon, there are several Singaporeans in Israel, he said.

"As far as MFA is concerned, it's not a matter of 'strict' - we have signalled unambiguously through our travel advisories and notices - 'Please don't go to hotspots where safety will be an issue, or where we anticipate that further regional conflagration is a real and present risk'," Balakrishnan stressed.

"If that happens and you get into trouble, of course we won't leave you behind, but you are actually generating enormous work and concern, and sometimes even risk to the officers in MFA."

Don't trivialise the unfolding tragedy: Balakrishan

When asked by Non-constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai if the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is seen as a "family quarrel", Balakrishnan replied stating that we should not "trivialise the tragedy that is unfolding".

This question was posed with reference to an earlier statement by Balakrishnan in Parliament on July 2, where he had said the conflict is difficult and complex, and is a "family quarrel in another family", CNA reported.

Quoting Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Balakrishnan said: "All Singaporeans are appalled but the human suffering in Gaza as Israeli attacks target there, as they were also appalled by Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians on the Oct 7 that prompted these IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) military operations.

"The quarrel between the Israelis and Palestinians is not our quarrel, but it impacts our society... we feel sympathy for the civilian victims on both sides and will extend humanitarian help to those in need.

"But we must not let problems elsewhere widen fault lines in our society."

He also pointedly warned that we should not let problems elsewhere be used for "political point scoring", reiterating that Singapore should have a "mature" and "cohesive" society.

ALSO READ: Lebanon aims to ensure Hezbollah response to Israeli attack does not cause wider war

khooyihang@asiaone.com