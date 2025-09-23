LeBron James and Stephen Curry in Singapore? Videos of NBA greats' lookalikes go viral

It's Monday and basketball superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry are casually travelling around Singapore.

Except these two men looking like James and Curry are actually their celebrity doppelgangers, though their getup probably attracted double takes from passersby.

TikTok user sleepymo0npie uploaded a video on Monday (Sept 22) of the duo striding past with smiles and waves. Keong Saik Bakery's Jewel Changi Airport outlet is seen in the background.

"I just saw LeBron and Steph Curry here in SG," the user captioned in Tagalog.

James plays for the Los Angeles Lakers and Curry for the Golden State Warriors in the National Basketball Association league.

Another clip posted to TikTok on Monday shows the impressionists in an MRT train carriage.

"LeBron spotted in MRT??" wrote the user bleepbleep_bloopbloop.

Both TikTok videos have collectively garnered over 500,000 views as of 5pm on Sept 23, and they got some netizens second-guessing themselves.

"Wait is that him actually," a commentor asked.

"Uhh pretty sure that's him," said another.

However, others saw through the ensemble with one jesting, "That ain't LeBron that bronle [sic]."

Several netizens eventually named the pair in the viral videos as Lebwrong James and Stepping Carry.

According to their social media pages, Lebwrong and Stepping are based in the Philippines, and were in Indonesia from Sept 19 to 22 for a sports event.

Subsequently, they were spotted in Singapore.

"Good night Singapore, see you again," wrote Lebwrong in a post on Tuesday afternoon, attaching pictures of himself and Stepping at the Merlion and the Marina Bay area.

