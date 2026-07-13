SM Lee to make 4-day visit to Brunei to attend Brunei Sultan's 80th birthday celebrations

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Brunei from July 14 (Tuesday) to 17 as the Singapore Government's representative to the 80th birthday celebrations of Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

As part of the official celebrations, SM Lee will attend the royal guard of honour parade and the investiture ceremony on Wednesday, as well as the royal banquet on Thursday.

While in Brunei, SM Lee will have audiences with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family.

He will also meet with various Bruneian ministers and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel training in Brunei.

The SAF has been using Temburong for training since 1977.

SM Lee will be accompanied by his wife Ho Ching, and Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming.

Singapore's leaders send congratulatory letters

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, SM Lee, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong have written congratulatory letters to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

In his letter, President Tharman said that the ruler's enlightened vision for Brunei's modernisation and development has uplifted the lives of generations of Bruneians.

He also noted Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's "pivotal role" in fostering a special and enduring relationship between the two countries.

"It is a relationship that can be traced back to the friendship and camaraderie between the late Seri Begawan and Mr Lee Kuan Yew, and that has grown with the personal bonds that Your Majesty has forged with each and every Singapore Prime Minister," President Tharman wrote.

PM Wong noted in his letter to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah that the ability of Bruneians from all walks of life to enjoy peace, harmony, and prosperity today is a testament to the ruler's "distinguished leadership".

He said that Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's unwavering support over the years has allowed the "special relationship" between the two countries to withstand the test of time.

SM Lee said in his letter that it has been his privilege to partner Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah in continuing the "special and trusted friendship" between the two countries, noting that the next generation of leaders from both countries also fully appreciate the significance of this "important relationship".

ESM Goh, who was Singapore's second prime minister from 1990 to 2004, said that he is confident that the two countries will continue to seek new pathways of cooperation for the betterment of Bruneians and Singaporeans.

The two countries are commemorating the 50th anniversary of defence ties this year, and the 60th anniversary of the currency interchangeability agreement in 2027.

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editor@asiaone.com