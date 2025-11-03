SM Lee to pay respects to late Thai Queen Mother Sirikit in Bangkok

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will pay his respects to Thailand's late Queen Mother Sirikit at Bangkok's Grand Palace on Monday (Nov 3).

SM Lee will be accompanied by his wife Ho Ching and officials from the Prime Minister's Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sirikit died on Oct 24 at the age of 93, having "suffered several illnesses" while in hospital since 2019, including a blood infection earlier in October, according to the Thai Royal Household Bureau.

She became the Queen Mother after her only son, now King Maha Vajiralongkorn, was coronated in 2019 following the death of the late King Bhumibol in 2016.

Always stylish, Sirikit collaborated with French couturier Pierre Balmain on eye-catching outfits made from Thai silk. By supporting the preservation of traditional weaving practices, she is credited with helping revitalise Thailand's silk industry, Reuters reported.

For more than four decades, she frequently travelled with the king to remote Thai villages, promoting development projects for the rural poor - their activities televised nightly on the country's Royal Bulletin.

Tributes

Singapore leaders have also previously paid tribute to Sirikit.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that Sirikit led a extraordinary and inspiring life, highlighting how her initiatives brought the beauty of Thai textiles and culture to the attention of the world, preserved local handicrafts, uplifted livelihoods of rural communities, and improved the health of women and children.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Oct 26 that Sirikit was well-loved and respected by the people of Thailand, adding that she carried out her royal duties with grace and was a steadfast pillar beside the late King Bhumibol.

PM Wong also pointed to the late Queen Mother's work in sustainable development, the welfare of women and children, and preservation of traditional craft as demonstration of her wisdom and foresight.

"The legacy of her work will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the Thai people in the years to come."

Members of the public have been able to pay their respects to the Queen Mother since Oct 27.

The cremation ceremony is expected to take place in 2026.

[[nid:724402]]

editor@asiaone.com