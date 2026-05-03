SM Lee to make 4-day visit to Pahang and Terengganu

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Pahang and Terengganu from Monday (May 4) to Thursday.

In a statement on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said SM Lee's visit builds on the strong momentum of bilateral exchanges, deepening Singapore's longstanding and multifaceted ties with Malaysia's states and their leaders.

The visit to Pahang is at the invitation of the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his wife, the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

SM Lee will also make a 170km trip, further north, to Terengganu on Thursday.

While in Pahang, he will have an audience with Sultan Abdullah and hosted to lunch. He will also meet with Pahang Chief Minister Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and other state leaders.

During SM Lee's one-day visit to Terengganu, he will meet with Chief Minister Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and other state leaders.

The Senior Minister will be accompanied by his wife Ho Ching, Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, MP Joan Pereira, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

editor@asiaone.com