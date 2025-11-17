Lee Hsien Yang objects plan to gazette 38 Oxley Road as national monument

Lee Hsien Yang, the owner of 38 Oxley Road, has objected to the Government's plan to gazette the site as a national monument.

In a letter on Monday (Nov 17) addressed to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong that was published on Facebook, Lee said that the family home of Lee Kuan Yew will be a "monument to the PAP’s dishonour” of the founding prime minister.

Announcing their plans on Nov 3, the National Heritage Board (NHB) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said that the site of 38 Oxley Road has historic significance and national importance as it served as the venue for political conversations, activities and decisions of Singapore’s founding leaders.

The agencies had said that the site will be converted into a public space such as a heritage park if it is gazetted and later acquired by the Government.

In his letter which reiterated his father’s wish for the home to be demolished, Lee said: “Throughout his life Lee Kuan Yew was clear and unambiguous that he wanted his home at 38 Oxley Road demolished. He was against any monuments and this was part of the values he stood for.

“Numerous false, convoluted and self-contradictory arguments have been advanced to attempt to justify this gazetting.

“The narrative that Lee Kuan Yew changed his mind and would be ‘all right’ with some form of preservation of his house is also a fiction.”

Lee said that from 2010, the late first prime minister of Singapore was led to believe that the decision to gazette 38 Oxley Road had been made by the Government.

He referred to a line in his father’s will in 2013 which stated that “If our children are unable to demolish the House as a result of any changes in the law, rules or regulations binding them, it is my wish that the House never be opened to others except my children, their families and descendants.”

Lee also noted that opinion polls published since 2015 have shown “overwhelming support” for home to be demolished.

“Today PM Wong, this decision sits with you, not some junior minister or committee,” he said.

“The PAP government can honour Lee Kuan Yew on a matter of deep importance to him, or trample on his wishes and create a monument to that dishonour.”

Nov 17 is the deadline for Lee to submit any objections to the planned preservation order.

Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo is obliged by law to consider the objections received, before making a final decision on the preservation order to gazette the site.

