Lee Hsien Yang shares details of Lee Wei Ling's wake, says he will not be attending in person

Dr Lee Wei Ling's wake will be held at the Singapore Casket, said her younger brother Lee Hsien Yang in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 9) evening.

The wake will be held from Thursday to Saturday, at the Pearl and Sapphire Hall on level 3 at Singapore Casket's premises on Lavender Street.

Visiting hours are from 2pm to 10pm on Thursday, 10am to 10pm on Friday, and 10am to 1pm on Saturday.

Dr Lee will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium at 2.45pm on Saturday, according to the National Environment Agency's records.

Her younger brother, however, will not be attending her wake and funeral in person.

"I am organising the funeral remotely with the help of my son Huanwu in accordance with Ling’s wishes," the 67-year-old told CNA.

Lee and his wife, lawyer Lee Suet Fern, were being investigated by the police for potential offences of giving false evidence over judicial proceedings over Lee Kuan Yew's will.

The couple left Singapore in June 2022, are currently residing in the United Kingdom.

In a Facebook post in March 2023, Lee wrote that he may never return to Singapore.

"It pains me beyond words that I am unlikely ever to be able to see my sister face to face again," he wrote.

