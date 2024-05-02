Left behind on purpose or ran into trouble? Car-sharing vehicles block car park ramp, exit

Photos of two car-sharing electric vehicles (EVs) that were left behind and parked randomly at different multistorey car parks surfaced on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante this week.

In one post, an empty GetGo car is shown parked in front of an up-going ramp at a multistorey car park. The post, put up on Tuesday (April 29), stated that the photo was taken on April 26 but did not name the car park's location.

A separate post on the same day shared photos of a BlueSG car parked, against the flow of traffic, right outside the exit of a multistorey car park in Tampines.

GetGo and BlueSG are car-sharing platforms that allow users to rent out their vehicles at different rates. Those who use EVs must return their vehicles to designated charging stations.

BlueSG has only EVs for rental. Non-EVs rented from GetGo must be returned at the rental location.

'Anyhow park' or ran out of juice?

Many netizens called out the driver of the GetGo car, accusing the person of being irresponsible and inconsiderate.

"Yes, they anyhow park," one commented. "Not their car so they don't care."

Another felt that the driver was "so inconsiderate" and should have parked elsewhere without blocking others if they had to rush off.

One Facebook user who saw pictures of both cars questioned if it was the start of a new "trend".

But some netizens came to the drivers' defence, saying the vehicles' batteries could have died.

"This is an electric car, I suppose," said one. "No battery left or suddenly engine died."

Some suggested that perhaps the drivers had to answer the call of nature urgently.

As it turned out, the GetGo car did indeed run out of juice. A GetGo spokesperson told AsiaOne that it happened around midnight on April 26.

The driver immediately contacted GetGo and the car was towed within 45 minutes.

"By 1.30am, our vehicle was back in its home lot charging. Since then, it has been used for another booking without issue," the spokesperson said.

According to GetGo, less than 0.06 per cent of their bookings have experienced immobility due to low battery.

To prevent such incidents, GetGo also provides users with educational content on how to recharge their vehicles properly, advising them to do so only when the battery is under 50 per cent.

The spokesperson added: "This ensures that our drivers actively recharge our EVs when necessary so the next users can enjoy them without worry."

As for the BlueSG car, the company told AsiaOne that they are aware of the incident but did not provide details of why the vehicle had been left outside the car park exit.

"As per procedure, it is the responsibility of the hirer to ensure that the vehicle is returned to a charging point after use," a spokesperson said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

