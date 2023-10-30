'Legal to throw that away in the open?' Resident finds SAF military gear binned at HDB void deck

When they told him he could reuse his helmet for his next training cycle, they certainly didn't mean he could recycle it.

A big bag of army equipment has been found beside a recycling bin - presumably thrown away - below an HDB block at the void deck, according to a post on Complaint Singapore on Monday (Oct 30) by user Oliver Ong.

"This one is really ROD loh!" Ong commented in jest. "Even the army equipment also retire, throw away at the void deck beside the recycling bin."

"ROD" refers to "Run Out Date", wherein servicemen no longer need to return for annual training.

In the photograph he shared, an open duffel bag with some SAF army equipment can be seen, inclusive of knee pads, a helmet and a field pack. A tag on it also appears to read "Section 2".

"Is it legal to throw away like in the open?" Ong also questioned.

Netizens who saw the post felt that tossing away equipment in this manner isn't legal, and also said that it is "quite disrespectful".

"It's already no longer in use so it will be up to Mindef (Ministry of Defence) to decide whether it should be a chargeable offence or not," one user said.

Another commented: "By right this should be disposed of at the proper areas. They shouldn't be throwing it away like that."

Some users also stated that there's a recycling bin at Safra where people can dispose uniforms and equipment at, adding that whoever threw these items away must have "placed it at the wrong recycling bin".

Other users, however, fully embraced the recycling spirit of the person who binned it at the void deck.

"Where is that?" A user asked. "I go there collect."

"Wow, where? I need the new helmet, my old helmet is cracked," another comment admitted.

Explaining the rush to snag the discarded equipment, a netizen said: "Some people legitimately need the helmet.

"If you lose it in NS or ICT it will cost a few hundred dollars to replace. I know people in my unit who lost the helmet then had to borrow in order to avoid burning a hole in their wallet."

Follow procedures to dispose equipment

According to the NS Matters website, servicemen who have fulfilled their ORNS (Operationally-Ready National Service) activities may dispose of personal equipment by returning them to the any SAF eMart outlet or Army Logistics Base.

They may also dispose of equipment on their own, but must ensure that it will not result in unauthorised usage of the equipment by other people.

For example, the serviceman should cut SAF uniforms and SAF helmet liner suspension assemblies and retention straps into small pieces, removing tags with the label "Property of SAF" before discarding them.

Non-compliance with these instructions may amount to a criminal offence and may result in criminal charges, according to the website.

AsiaOne has reached out to Ong and Mindef for comment.

