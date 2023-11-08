Legs crossed, toes wiggling: Diner calls out man for taking off shoes in restaurant

It is one thing to make yourself comfortable at a restaurant, but quite another to treat it like it's your home.

A woman's dining experience was ruined after a man took off his shoes and sat cross-legged at a table beside hers.

Taking to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (Nov 7) to air her grievances, the diner, who only wanted to be known as Lim, wrote: "Some people think that restaurants are their own home."

She told AsiaOne that while she was at Tenya ION Orchard on Tuesday about 7pm, a diner seated at a table beside her removed his shoes and crossed his legs, with his foot pointed at her.

"It's just not good dining etiquette in public," she said. "No consideration for other diners who seriously also want to enjoy their meals without looking at your feet wiggling there and smelling your socks or unworn shoes."

Lim added that as an adult, this man "should know better how to behave in proper situations".

Lim told AsiaOne that she did not confront the man but left the eatery without ordering any meal.

Netizens were quick to comment on Lim's post, with one saying that unless it is a tatami-style restaurant, it is basic dining etiquette to not remove one's shoes at a restaurant.

