LendYourInstagram's got Singaporeans talking about hospice care

Lent your Instagram to this cause yet?

This week, there's been a number of people sharing a clip on their Instagram stories with the hashtag #lendyourintstagram.

The video shows an elderly man relaying a message via handwritten words on sheets of A3-sized paper:

"My days may be numbered but my blessings are plenty.

"I want to live before I leave, which is why I'm among friends, family, and knowledgeable caregivers in surroundings that give me comfort and hope.

"Not everyone knows about hospice care. You can help someone else, simply lend us your Instagram and help share our message of care, love, and hope."

The clip ends with the uncle giving a toothy smile to the camera.

Posted on Instagram by Singapore Hospice Council (SHC) on May 7, the video has been viewed nearly 500,000 times and has garnered over 800 comments.

Many users wrote that they teared up watching the clip while others were curious about the story of the man in the video.

Part of SHC's Live Well, Leave Well campaign, the clip aims to spread awareness about hospice care.

Also known as palliative care, hospice care aims to improve the quality of life of patients with life-threatening illnesses.

A team of doctors, nurses, social workers, therapists and trained volunteers work together to provide them with physical, emotional, psychosocial, and spiritual care during the patient's last phase of life.

And the video clip appears to be working.

Some asked, "How can we help?" while others shared their support with a string of heart emojis.

The clip also sparked discussions on end-of-life care among Instagram users.

Xiaojo97, who has volunteered at a hospice, described the place she visited as "a living hell" with patients' beds crammed side by side with only a curtain separating them.

Another user theoliviachoong, however, said that not all hospices are bad, saying that her boyfriend's father was well taken care of while he was in one.

She also pointed out hospice care as an option when family members are unable to provide care for a patient's medical needs.

While the message of the video may be lost on some people who are unfamiliar with hospice care, it is getting Singaporeans to talk about death, dying, and making plans for their final days.

lamminlee@asiaone.com