Man, 59, dies after Lengkok Bahru neighbour fight; one arrested

A 59-year-old man died after a fight with his neighbour at Block 55 Lengkok Bahru on Monday (July 20), with another 59-year-old man arrested at the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 4.45pm and found the victim lying motionless at the lift lobby on the 16th floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force had taken a person to National University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations found that the two men knew each other.

Residents told The Straits Times that the pair had allegedly been involved in a longstanding feud, with arguments between them a common occurrence.

One resident, who has lived in the block for about four years, said the two men would often shout Hokkien vulgarities at each other in the mornings.

"No one thought it would escalate to this," the neighbour was quoted as saying.

Often return home drunk

A resident, who declined to be named, told Lianhe Zaobao that the victim had moved into the block over two years ago and would often return home intoxicated.

The resident alleged that he frequently urinated along the common corridor, causing a foul smell and drawing complaints from neighbours, including the suspect.

According to the resident, the two men had argued on multiple occasions over the issue.

"The neighbours all told him to stop doing it, but he simply ignored them," the resident claimed.

Another resident claimed that a knife was thrown from the 16th floor during the incident, landing near a coffee shop below.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:731561]]

eriko.lim@asiaone.com