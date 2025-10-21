Leopard tortoise, spiny-tailed monitor lizards: NParks seizes endangered animals in raids on illegal wildlife trade

A leopard tortoise and spiny-tailed monitor were among the endangered animals seized by the National Parks Board (NParks) in a series of coordinated raids on Oct 9.

In a statement released on Monday (Oct 20), NParks said that the operations were targeted at people suspected of illegally trading wildlife through online platforms, such as Telegram.

A total of six premises were raided with 16 wildlife specimens seized and confiscated.

Among them were endangered species such as yellow-headed day geckos and an Argentine black-and-white tegu.

The animals are being housed and cared for at NParks’ Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation.

The people involved were interviewed in connection with illegal wildlife sales, NParks said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

"These enforcement efforts complement NParks’ border surveillance operations by extending the fight against illegal wildlife trade into domestic physical and online marketplaces," it said. "Through regular monitoring and targeted actions, NParks ensures that offenders are held accountable across all fronts."

In 2022, AsiaOne previously uncovered a Telegram chat group advertising the sale of animals that are illegal to be kept as pets.

That same year in October, airport security and NParks officials intercepted two pieces of baggage containing 20 pieces of rhinoceros horns weighing over 34kg. The bags belonged to a South African national who was travelling from South Africa to Laos through Singapore. The individual was arrested and the rhinoceros horns were seized by NParks.

In its statement on Monday, NParks said that illegal wildlife trade threatens the survival of endangered species and contributes to habitat destruction around the world.

The trade also poses serious risks to animal welfare and public health, it said, adding that smuggled animals may carry diseases that can infect other animals and humans.

The public should avoid buying from unlicensed sources such as social media or online platforms.

Those caught illegally selling wildlife can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Offenders peddling wildlife deemed as protected species face higher penalties, with a fine of up to $100,000 per specimen, imprisonment of up to six years or both.

"Everyone has a role to play — pet owners, business and the public must not contribute to the demand for illegally imported animals," said NParks.

