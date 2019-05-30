Ler Teck Siang, doctor in HIV-data leak case, allegedly helped abusers inject illegal drugs

Ler Teck Siang is accused of providing "slamming" services, street slang for administering illegal substances by injection.

SINGAPORE - The Singaporean doctor involved in the HIV Registry data leak scandal allegedly used his medical skills to inject drug abusers, the court heard on Thursday (May 30).

Ler Teck Siang, who is 38 this year, is accused of providing "slamming" services, street slang for administering illegal substances by injection.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Nicholas Wuan said Ler was so proficient at it that the word spread and reached the ears of a Sim Eng Chee who engaged his services.

"This is a case of a medical practitioner who knows no bounds in betraying his professional and ethical standards in pursuit of his self-interests," added the DPP.

The former head of the Health Ministry's National Public Health Unit is on trial for two drug-related offences.

Ler is accused of administering methamphetamine, also known by its street name Ice, to Sim in a room in Swissotel The Stamford hotel on Feb 26, 2018.

He is also charged with possessing utensils intended for drug use at the Conrad Centennial Singapore hotel lobby on March 2, 2018.