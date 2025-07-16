'A lesson learnt': Singaporean woman fractures rib while attempting viral Chongqing motorcycle trend

It sounds romantic — a rendezvous with a handsome man on a motorcycle, with the splendour of Chongqing's night skyline in the background.

For Instagram user May Chang, that may have been the case — until she realised that she had fractured a rib while attempting to emulate the viral Chongqing motorcycle trend, according to a video she shared on the platform last Wednesday (July 9).

The trend, popularised by Chinese influencers, sees the subject of the video standing by a roadside in Chongqing before a man with a motorcycle helmet dashes by, hugs him or her by their midriff and lift them off their feet.

They then ride a motorcycle down the street with Chongqing's Raffles City complex illuminating the night sky in the background and Silence Wang's Love Love playing.

But for Chang, it turned out to be a disastrous outing, a far cry from what she was looking forward to. The hug left her with injuries to her seventh, eighth and ninth anterior rib, with a fracture on the eighth rib, she revealed.

"I was at the motorcycle trend's filming site just yesterday," the Singaporean said. "Today, I'm here at Raffles Hospital for a CT scan."

She explained that the hug that she received from the 'young actor' was the reason for the injuries as they had not discussed how she was supposed to stand and receive the hug.

She also added that filming the video requires a high level of caution, as there was no medical insurance when she made the attempt.

"This is a lesson learnt from this incident," she said, adding that she spent about 900 yuan (S$160) on medical fees.

At the time of filming the video, she said she was still feeling a little sore from her injuries.

"Everyone, if you're thinking of coming to try this motorcycle (trend) out, please be careful," she stated.

AsiaOne has contacted her for comment.

