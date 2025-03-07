'Let us be ambassadors of peace': Shanmugam on importance to continue Muslim groups' tradition of helping, connecting with community

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said local Muslim community groups, also known as qaryah, can help in interfaith and interracial understanding amid a challenging security landscape.

He was speaking to qaryah group leaders and volunteers at Khalid Mosque in Joo Chiat on March 6 during a Qaryah Appreciation Iftar (breaking fast), which brought qaryah leaders together to recognise their contributions.

“Really, you can see the ‘kampung spirit’ and I think it is extremely important that we continue with this tradition of qaryah,” said Mr Shanmugam.

“It is a real ground-up initiative, and we will give it every support.”

The 150 attendees at the event included Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam, MPs such as Dr Wan Rizal of Jalan Besar GRC, and senior executives of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, or Muis.

Mr Shanmugam focused on three areas: radicalisation, maintaining social cohesion, and the role qaryah plays in strengthening harmony between faiths.

He acknowledged that qaryah members connect with the community beyond the mosques, helping those in need in projects that promote volunteerism, and providing home repairs, painting and plumbing services to needy families, regardless of race or religion.

“Now, in the context of the security challenges I spoke about, it’s all the more important that we reach out across races and build meaningful connections,” added Mr Shanmugam.

“So let us be ambassadors of peace, spreading the message of love and understanding.”

Khalid Mosque chairman Ariffin Kawaja said he welcomed all guests at the Qaryah Appreciation Iftar.

“Tonight we gather not only to break our fast together but also to honour and celebrate the remarkable dedication and service of our qaryah members – the unsung heroes of our community, the unsung heroes of Ramadan,” said Dr Ariffin.

He also acknowledged his predecessor, the late Khalid Mosque chairman Alla’udin Mohamed, who started the first Qaryah Appreciation Iftar in 2023.

Known as a man with a “big heart”, Mr Alla’udin was generous and welcomed anyone regardless of their background, said Dr Ariffin.

But more work needs to be done, especially in evolving security landscapes.

Mr Shanmugam reminded attendees that a year ago, seven Singaporeans, aged between 14 and 56, were detained under the Internal Security Act.

They were radicalised by extremist ideologies and wanted to be involved in terrorism-related activities. Fortunately, all were arrested before they could carry out their terror plans.

Added Mr Shanmugam: “So, we have to continue to remain vigilant, educate our young, and (it is) important that we engage our young people, give them the proper guidance and really create safe spaces for dialogue and understanding, so that they do not get into this.”

One of the attendees from the qaryah’s west cluster, Mr Abdul Hamid Wagiman, said the event is a time for everyone to meet members from other qaryah clusters.

“It is a way for us to stay in touch and keep up with what others are doing in the community,” added Mr Hamid, 61, who is an adviser at Al-Khair Mosque.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.