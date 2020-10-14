Letterboxes in HDB estates forced open, grocery vouchers for lower-income families believed stolen

Missing mail?

Several letterboxes in Redhill and Lengkok Bahru were forcibly pried open on Tuesday morning (Oct 13), SingPost said.

While the master doors of all nine letterbox nests were found to be locked and secure, the doors of several individual letterboxes were left ajar and had scratches and dents.

SingPost was made aware earlier this morning (Tuesday, 13 October 2020) that a number of letterboxes at the following... Posted by Singapore Post on Monday, October 12, 2020

The affected blocks include Blocks 55, 56, 57, 58 and 59 at Lengkok Bahru; Blocks 71 and 72 in Redhill Road and Blocks 89 and 90 in Redhill Close.

SingPost's staff has since secured all the mail within these tampered letterboxes and will personally deliver them to the doorsteps of the affected residents.

The police confirm that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

A police notice has also been put up near the letterboxes, urging residents to notify the police should they come across a suspicious person, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

According to Radin Mas SMC's Facebook page, it is believed that the tampering of the letterboxes is related to the alleged theft of grocery vouchers worth $150 that are being distributed to lower-income households living in one- and two-room flats.

[Budget 2020 Grocery Vouchers] - Please collect your Budget 2020 Grocery Vouchers if you have not done so from your... Posted by Radin Mas Constituency on Monday, October 12, 2020

The post also encouraged residents to quickly collect their vouchers and ensure their letterboxes are sealed after.

The first round of grocery voucher distribution started on Oct 1.

Speaking with the Chinese evening daily, a 54-year-old resident said: "We received the vouchers in our letterbox in the past two weeks, but some neighbours haven't received theirs. Did someone break into their letterboxes for the vouchers?"

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing grocery vouchers from letterboxes

A 37-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in stealing grocery vouchers from letterboxes that do not belong to her, the police said in a news release today (Oct 14).

The police had received a report that the letterboxes at one of the blocks along Toa Payoh Lorong 7 had been tampered with on Sunday (Oct 11). The woman was identified and arrested on the same day.

If convicted of theft, she could face a jail term of three years, or a fine, or both.

