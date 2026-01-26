Singapore-registered Lexus driver being sought by Caltex outlet in Johor over unpaid petrol

A driver of a Singapore-registered vehicle allegedly drove off without paying for a full tank of petrol in Johor on Jan 21.

According to a Facebook post shared in the Singapore Road Vigilante group, the incident happened at around 10.30pm at a highway service station in Skudai.

As the Lexus left the Caltex station without footing the bill, its employees tried to stop it while another vehicle honked the driver.

"If you are the owner of the vehicle, please contact us immediately to settle the arrears," said the post.

"A police report will be made after 48 hours if we do not receive any response."

Malaysian news outlet China Press reported that the Lexus was filled with 45 litres of RON97 petrol costing RM139.01 (S$44).

Another local news outlet the Sun reported that the bill will have to be borne by the petrol station's staff if the driver does not return to make payment.

The employee who assisted with the refueling may also face a pay cut, according to a staff member.

