LGBT pride flag influenced by Satan? Artiste Joanna Theng receives backlash for statements on social media

Sharing hot takes on the internet is not always rainbows and butterflies, as one local artiste found out after her opinions on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community were not well-received, to say the least.

Local artiste Joanna Theng, 22, has received a wave of backlash after linking the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) pride movement and its six-colour rainbow flag to Satan in an Instagram video on July 22.

The 14-minute video was the final instalment in a three-part series by City Revival (CR), which describes itself as a "inter-generational" and "inter-denominational" Christian community.

As part of the series, Theng and another member of the community, Jaime Wong, delved into the Book of Revelations, the final book in the Bible, and discussed its relevance in today's world.

While the first two episodes largely flew under the radar, Wednesday's episode attracted controversy for its portrayal of the LGBT community.

Theng and Wong kicked off the video by introducing one of the main antagonists in the book, Satan.

Wong then listed the LGBT pride movement as an example of "deception by Satan" and "lies in our society today".

"Have you even wondered why the gay pride uses a six-colour rainbow flag as a symbol for love? Satan knows that God is love," she said.

"The biblical rainbow has seven colours and seven is a number symbolic for perfection in the Bible… On the contrary, the mark of the beast is the number 666."

Theng continued: "Is it a coincidence that the gay pride celebrates taking pride in distorting the true symbol of the love and peace of God with the six-colour rainbow flag?

"We believe this movement is one of the ways that Satan, the spiritual force, has influenced the physical realm to manifest in ways that insult and show contempt for God."

In actual fact, the pride flag had eight colours when it was first designed in 1978. It later transitioned to a six-colour version due to production issues.

An updated version of the flag which includes 11 colours was popularised this year following a push for more inclusivity in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests in the US.

The video by City Revival quickly drew flak from netizens, who flocked to Theng's Instagram account to slam her and accuse her of being homophobic.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Some also took jabs at her aversion to the number six and pointed out other uncanny coincidences.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

In response to the flood of criticism, Theng wrote: "I have never hated and never will hate on anyone in the LGBTQ+ community in my midst.

"On the contrary, I have encountered and befriended many LGBTQ+ people in my experience in dance, theatre and the media, and am always open to seeing their views and hearing their stories."

She added that it is possible to disagree with a person's acts while still loving them and asked for commenters to avoid personal attacks and focus instead on having a "mature conversation".

Theng is reportedly signed with 3x Media Production — celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee's management agency.

She played a supporting role in the Channel 8 drama While We Are Young in 2017 and is currently studying communications at a local university.

