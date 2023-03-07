Life's mysteries: Man steals shoes from Bedok flat, but takes a mismatching pair

A man took two pieces of footwear from outside a unit at Block 113 Bedok Reservoir Road — but it's not even a matching set.

Stomp contributor Fatimah shared video footage of the man in the act in the wee hours of Sunday (Mar 5).

She said that the man first stole her daughter's pink Bata shoe at 4.34am. He then returned at 5.03am and took Fatimah's black Birkenstock sandal.

Fatimah recounted: "This Chinese guy, who looked pretty decently dressed in a black t-shirt and beige bermudas along with a pair of shades hooked onto his top, stole my five-year-old girl's shoe and my sandal in the early morning.

"The weird thing is he took away only one shoe and one sandal from each pair. And he stole them one after another in the span of half an hour. The first theft of my girl's pink Bata shoe was at 4.34am. After which he came back again at 5.03am to take my black Birkenstock sandal.

"The total cost of the two pairs of shoes is $80.

"I have a camera installed outside my ground-floor unit to monitor the collection of plants that my husband has put up. We set up the camera after a plant valued at $40 was stolen overnight."

The Stomp contributor said she did not make a police report, adding: "We feel like not much can be done with just a one-off incident.

"Instead, we have decided to see if he repeats the same thing again soon. Hence, we have purposely left a pair of shoes outside. If we catch him on camera again, we will proceed to make police report."

