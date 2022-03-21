Lift shows man heading to 29th floor but that Pasir Ris HDB block has just 16 storeys

If you had taken a double-take at the pictures above, you are not alone.

This Pasir Ris HDB block has just 16 floors but a man taking the lift down couldn't believe his eyes when the digital display above the door suddenly showed the lift moving down from the 25th level to the 29th.

He uploaded a video of this odd experience to TikTok last Saturday (March 19).

The 11-second-clip has since garnered over 618,000 views at the time of writing.

The man’s encounter occurred at block 746, Pasir Ris Street 71.

He was inside the lift heading to the first floor but unfortunately for him, the lift seemed to have other plans.

“16 only ah. Where [am] I going!” he shouted in surprise.

He pointed at the lift buttons which showed that it stops on the highest 16th floor before showing the digital display.

The floor number kept on rising, from 25 to 29, while the arrow was pointing down.

He was bewildered by the experience and so did some of the TikTok users who had left comments on his video.

“Dude, I’ve had so many dreams like these,” one pointed out.

It seemed that being stuck inside a malfunctioning lift is a common nightmare theme as plenty of others TikTok users mentioned they've had similar dreams as well.

One netizen referenced Mr Midnight and mentioned how such an experience in the lift wouldn't be out of place in that children's horror fiction book series.

For the TikTok user who had the misfortune of going through this experience, sticking to the stairs might be the better option for now.

AsiaOne has reached out to Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council for more information.

