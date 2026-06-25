Lightning strike sparks fish farm fire near Pulau Ubin

A floating fish farm along the waterways near Pulau Ubin caught fire on Wednesday (June 24) night.

The fire started after lightning struck moored fishing boats in the area, engulfing them in flames, reported 8world.

It then spread to at least two neighbouring floating fish farms in the vicinity, with operators estimating huge financial losses due to the incident.

The fire reportedly went on for two hours, with four police boats, two SCDF vessels and a tugboat spotted at the scene attempting to extinguish the blaze.

Nobody was in the affected farm when the fire occurred, 8world reported, adding that other workers in the neighbouring fish farms had assisted in containing the fire.

The Fish Farmers Association of Singapore (FFAS) stated that at least two fish farms were damaged in the fire, and estimated that the financial losses were rather substantial.

FFAS chairman Daniel Tay said that the association had met with the owners of the affected fish farms, who were all "frustrated" at the incident.

"We usually farm sea bass, snappers and groupers in this area, and these are all high-value fishes," he said.

"Based on what we saw and what the workers told us, many aquaculture cages have been destroyed. I think about half of the farm is now unusable. The nets will break, and the fish will escape."

In videos provided by Pulau Ubin residents, a huge blaze can be seen bellowing out of a floating fish farm, as an emergency vessel sprayed water onto the fire from a distance.

Responding to AsiaOne's inquiries, SCDF said that they were alerted to a fire on a floating fish farm near Pulau Ubin and Pulau Ketam at about 8.10pm on June 24.

The fire, which involved a section of a floating fish farm, was extinguished by marine vessels from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Airport Emergency Service (AES).

Members of the public from neighbouring fish farms had also rendered assistance to contain the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) told AsiaOne that they were aware of the incident, and are rendering necessary assistance to the affected farm.

AsiaOne has contacted FFAS for more information.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com