Lightning strikes HDB block in Buangkok, leaves child in tears

A flash of lightning that struck the roof of an HDB block in Buangkok rattled residents on Monday (March 28) afternoon.

The following clap of thunder even made a child cry, a video clip showed.

GIF: Video/8World

"It was drizzling at the time. I had a clear view of the lightning from my balcony so I recorded it on my mobile phone," a resident told 8World.

She said it was the "scariest one" she had ever seen, adding, "the thunder was so loud, it nearly made me drop my phone."

Earlier this month, the Meteorological Service Singapore said that wet weather will continue for the rest of March, with higher chances of lightning and thundery showers.

