Dispute between 2 employees at Jurong LiHo outlet turns physical; police report lodged

A dispute between two employees at a LiHo outlet in Jurong turned physical and subsequently resulted in a police report being filed.

CCTV footage of the incident was uploaded on Tuesday (May 5) by Rodney Tang, the owner of bubble tea chain, showing two staff members arguing.

Speaking to AsiaOne, a LiHo spokesperson said that the incident took place at LiHo's outlet at JEM at around 12pm on April 6.

The two staff members are seen behaving hostilely towards each other in the clips, before one staff member escalates the situation and roughly shoves the other across the store.

Tang, who is also the founder of Royal T Group, also spoke to another staff member, who appears to be a manager at the JEM outlet.

At the time, she had been at the Star Vista outlet, assisting an intern, and only found out about the incident through another employee.

The two staff involved in the conflict had been full-time employees, and the newer staff member had allegedly pushed the senior staff during the dispute, she told Tang.

The incident subsequently led to a police report being made by the senior staff.

The LiHo spokesperson also told AsiaOne that the issue has since been handled by the company's human resources department.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Tang and Royal T Group for additional information.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com