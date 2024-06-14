Lions goalie Hassan Sunny asks Chinese fans to stop sending him money, dispels rumours he received $5.8 million

Stop transferring money to me — that is the plea from Lions goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, who was dubbed a hero by Chinese football fans after his performance during Singapore's World Cup qualifier match against Thailand on Tuesday (June 11).

Fans have attributed China's progress to the final round of Asia's qualifiers to the 40-year-old's 11 saves during the game.

Chinese fans in Singapore flocked to his nasi padang stall in Tampines, Dapur Hassan. Many fans, including those in China, also sent him money through the stall's QR code –which accepts Alipay and WeChat pay and was circulating on social media – to show their appreciation.

In an Instagram post written in Chinese on Thursday (June 13), Hassan thanked the fans for their outpouring of support, but urged them to "support him rationally" and not to send any more money.

He warned that some scammers had been taking advantage of the situation by circulating fake QR codes.

Didn't receive $5.8 million

Speaking to media after a training session at Jurong East Stadium with his football club Albirex Niigata earlier that day, Hassan also addressed rumours claiming he had received $5.8 million worth of payments from Chinese fans.

"If I had really received such a huge sum, I would not have to train here anymore," he told Lianhe Zaobao. "It is not possible, especially in Singapore, where everything is in black and white."

As for the money he has already received, Hassan said he will be donating it: "Of course I will donate. When you receive money that does not belong to you, you have to donate it."

He also expressed his gratitude for the support and praise he has received.

"The past few days have been awesome for me because it's something I've never experienced before. I've been receiving thank-you messages ... like they're calling me 'father', and some calling me 'God' and stuff," said Hassan.

He believes the frenzy will "die down soon", though, so he is enjoying it while it lasts.

Long queues were observed for two days in a row at Dapur Hassan, which the veteran goalkeeper runs with his wife, and the stall even sold out early, reported Zaobao.

Hassan told 8world at Jurong East Stadium, where a handful of Chinese fans turned up, that he had to give his employees overtime pay as the stall, which usually opens for half a day, only closed at 5pm on Wednesday.

