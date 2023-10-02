List of recommended antivirus apps released by CSA as mobile security threats rise

SINGAPORE - For the first time, Singapore's cyber-security watchdog has released a list of recommended antivirus apps, with features such as malware and phishing detection, amid mounting mobile security threats.

The move is part of the latest national campaign by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) launched on Saturday (Sept 30).

Besides encouraging the use of antivirus tools and the scam-busting app ScamShield, the campaign urges the public to enable two-factor authentication and use strong passwords, stay alert to phishing scams, and update their software promptly.

CSA listed seven recommended antivirus apps each for Android and iOS devices. The apps, which come in free and paid versions, are:

Android

Avast Antivirus and Security - free

AVG Antivirus and Security - free

Kaspersky Antivirus and VPN - paid

Lookout Security and Antivirus - paid

McAfee Security: VPN Antivirus - paid

Mobile Security and Antivirus (Trend Micro) - paid

Norton360 Antivirus and Security - paid

iOS

Avast Security and Privacy - free

AVG Mobile Security - free

Kaspersky: VPN and Antivirus - paid

Lookout - Mobile Data Security - paid

McAfee Security: Privacy and VPN - paid

Norton360 Security and VPN - paid

TM Mobile Security - paid

Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo told reporters at the campaign's launch at the Suntec City Convention Centre's atrium that the list of recommended apps makes it clear to users which antivirus software would be helpful.

Mrs Teo, who is also Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation movement and Cybersecurity, said: "Many people don't even know that they need to protect their devices - whether it is a smartphone or their computers - with antivirus software.

"(The list does) the figuring out for people, so if you don't want to invest too much time to assess for yourself what software is best for you, then these apps will at least give you some baseline protection."

Antivirus apps typically spot apps and links that have been flagged in a blacklist of bad programs.

CSA said it carried out tests on these apps in August by installing the apps on devices and then infecting the devices with recent malware variants to test if the apps can detect them. It also tested the apps' ability to pick up known phishing sites.

The agency cautioned, however, that antivirus apps do not offer complete protection and reminded users to be vigilant.

The antivirus apps are also unable to scan other iOS apps for malware because of Apple's safety restrictions. As a result, CSA said it could not test the apps' ability to detect malware on iOS devices.

Singapore's national cyber-security campaign, themed The Unseen Enemy in its fifth edition, kicked off on Saturday with a two-day roadshow at Suntec City.

It has four experiential zones mirroring rooms in a Housing Board flat.

Visitors can take part in activities that include identifying a key card with a weak password - such as "password123" - to unlock the gate and enter the home.

Housewife Chua Shan Shan, 41, visited the roadshow with her eight-year-old son Rui Yang. She said: "He doesn't use social media yet, but maybe one day in the future. Hopefully, he can remember some lessons from today and keep himself safe next time."

Pastor Wang Bee Keow, 58, said that while she is largely aware of the latest scam trends, the roadshow was a reminder to be wary of such acts.

She said she had cyber-security apps such as ScamShield on her phone and planned to learn more about antivirus apps.

There were 22,339 scam cases reported between January and June, up from 13,576 cases over the same period in 2022, the police said in a mid-year report. Victims lost $334.5 million in the first half of 2023.

Malware scams were flagged as one of the latest weapons of choice for scammers, who typically trick victims into installing virus-laden apps away from official app stores. These apps can give hackers control of a device once installed.

Malware scammers have stolen at least $500,000 since August, based on incidents reported by The Straits Times. These include at least 27 victims who were duped by scammers advertising mooncakes on social media.

CSA chief executive David Koh said at the roadshow: "The Mid-Autumn Festival is over, but you can be sure that criminals will come up with new tactics soon.

"So it is important for us to adopt good cyber hygiene practices to make it hard for cyber criminals to succeed."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

ALSO READ: $45k, gone: Uncle downloads computer clean-up tool, gets half his savings wiped out