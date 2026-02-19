Fire breaks out at eatery in Little India, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at an eatery at Little India on Thursday (Feb 19) afternoon at 1A Rowell Road.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that this is the address of Bangladeshi eatery Khana Basmati Restaurant.

Videos of the incident show what appears to be the kitchen exhaust duct on fire.

Police officers responding to the incident were seen trying to establish a cordon around the area, asking passers-by who had gathered at the scene to move back.

At least two fire engines and two light fire attack vehicles were at the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the fire, which involved items in the restaurant's kitchen, was extinguished by a fire hose.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

