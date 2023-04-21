Live performances, guided tours: Istana to host open house on May 1 to celebrate Hari Raya Puasa, Labour Day

In celebration of the upcoming Hari Raya Puasa and Labour Day holidays, the Istana will be open to the public to public on May 1 from 8.30am to 6.00pm, announced the President's office in a press release on Friday (April 21).

Visitors can look forward to a lineup of performances by performing arts groups from Evergreen Secondary School, the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts School of Young Talents, Pasir Ris Secondary School, and more.

Activities for visitors include balloon sculpting and henna painting.

Some other highlights of the open house include the Swan Pond — launched by President Halimah Yacob in early April — featuring a new viewing deck and garden stream.

Visitors can also attend guided tours of the Istana's main building by the National Heritage Board from, which provides a glimpse into selected function rooms and some state gifts presented to Singapore's leaders.

These tours will run from 9.30am to 5pm.

The National Parks Board will also hold nature guided tours to showcase the flora and fauna on the Istana grounds from 10am to 4pm.

Entry to the Istana is free for all Singaporeans and permanent residents, but each guided tour will cost between $2 and $4 for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Other visitors will have to pay a $4 entrance fee to the Istana, and between $2 and $10 for the guided tours.

There will also be various food and drink stalls, food trucks and booths selling limited-edition Istana souvenirs and President’s Challenge souvenirs.

All proceeds from merchandise sales and guided tours will go towards charities supported by the President's Challenge.

Only cashless payments via SGQR code will be accepted on-site.

