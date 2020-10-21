Live-streamed arrest: Netizens watch as police break into Yishun apartment to arrest man who threw killer litter

The internet watched with bated breath as several police officers forced their way into a man's apartment along Yishun Avenue 5, while officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force(SCDF) rappled outside the building.

The 45-year-old man, who had allegedly thrown two glass bottles out from his unit at Block 703 Yishun Avenue 5, was arrested on Tuesday (Oct 20) under the Mental Health Act and for the offence of rash act causing hurt, the police confirmed.

While the Facebook livestream of last night's (Oct 20) arrest has since been taken down, clips from it were reposted onto various social media websites, along with footage of the preceding two-hour standoff.

The bottles had been thrown from "a high floor" at about 6pm that day, a resident recounted in several Instagram posts.

She then flagged the matter to her town council, which called the police for assistance, she said.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

A 32-year-old woman suffered a cut on her leg from one of the bottles, the police said.

She was attended to by a paramedic, but did not want to be admitted to the hospital as her injuries were not serious, an eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News.

When engaged by the police, the man refused to open the door and locked himself within the unit for two hours. He also threatened to hurt himself.

To ensure the man's safety, officers from the Special Operations Command forced entry into the unit. Rescuers from SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were also on standby, while three safety life air packs were deployed at the foot of the building.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Police investigations are still ongoing.

