'Like living in a prison': Tenants say landlord monitored them with CCTV outside toilet

A tenant who rented a room in Bedok said he endured a month of strict house rules, round-the-clock surveillance, and bizarre text warnings, including a ban on leaving shampoo in the bathroom, before deciding to move out.

Ye Guohua, 48, told Shin Min Daily News that he rented a bedroom at Block 529 Bedok North Street 3 for $1,050 a month after seeing the listing on Facebook. But the living situation turned out to be far from what he expected.

"I really didn't think it would be so strict," said Ye, who works at a mobile phone shop. "It felt like I was in prison."

He added that the property agent didn't explain the house rules in detail, and he hadn't read the rental agreement carefully before signing.

After moving in, Ye discovered the landlord had imposed more than 20 rules, some of which he found unreasonable.

Tenants were not allowed to use mobile phones or make noise in the living room, and could only use the washing machine on Fridays. They were also instructed to pick up every strand of fallen hair after showering, and not to leave any shampoo or soap in the bathroom.

He tried to follow the rules, but what disturbed him most were the three CCTV cameras installed inside the flat — including one positioned outside the toilet.

"We were being monitored constantly," he said. "The landlord would send us messages at 3 or 4am to scold us for breaking the rules."

In one message, the landlord allegedly told him to remove a specific bottle of shower gel from the bathroom. In another, his girlfriend was reminded not to make noise when closing the door and not to leave her belongings in the bathroom.

The couple were also barred from using the living room or switching on the lights there, forcing them to walk in the darkness at night to reach the toilet. Ye said he had to bring a torchlight just to avoid tripping.

After a month of enduring what he described as "overbearing micromanagement," Ye and his girlfriend decided to move out on June 4.

"We just couldn't take it anymore," he said.

"But I hope our experience serves as a warning to others. Always read the terms before signing a lease, and be wary of overly controlling landlords."

Attempts by Shin Min Daily News to reach the landlord, including calls and messages via the agent, were unsuccessful at press time.

[[nid:713077]]

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.