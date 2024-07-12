Loan sharks put up debtor's family photo with O$P$ note, even after he paid back money

Despite paying off his debt, a man found himself being harassed by loan sharks.

The man, who did not want to be named, told Shin Min Daily News that he had borrowed money from an online moneylender early this year.

He assumed it was a licensed moneylender, and managed to repay his debt soon after.

"I didn't expect to receive a PayNow transfer from another phone number later on. I transferred the money back, but they wanted me to pay interest."

Since then, he's been harassed by the loan sharks, who even called his company.

"They also ordered pork and sent it to my house. I kept getting harassed, so I called the police."

Last week, the loan sharks put up a debtor's note with photos of the man's family and his national registration identity card.

The note, which read "O$P$! You better contact me to settle, if not next time sure cut your five finger [sic]", was affixed to the door of the man's home along Jurong West Street 41.

According to him, a passer-by called the police after seeing the debtor's note.

Suspect charged in court

In a statement on Tuesday, the police said they arrested a 31-year-old man for his suspected involvement in a case of loansharking harassment.

They were alerted to a case of loan shark harassment at the man's unit on July 4, where a debtor's note was affixed to the door of the unit.

Through ground enquiries and the use of police camera, the suspect was identified and arrested on Tuesday.

According to the police, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is allegedly involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment in Singapore.

The man was charged in court on Wednesday under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

First-time offenders of loan shark harassment will face a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with a jail term of up to five years and caning of up to six strokes.

