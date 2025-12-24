Man arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (Dec 23) over his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang.

In a news release on Tuesday, the police said that they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment at a residential unit along Choa Chu Kang Street 62 at about 5.45pm on Dec 18.

"Loanshark-related graffiti was scribbled on the wall beside the unit," the police said.

According to an image provided by the police, the graffiti read:"Choa Chua Kang, owe money pay money!!! This is 1st time."

The man was identified by officers from the Jurong Police Division with the aid of police cameras.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they believe the man was also involved in similar cases of loanshark harassment across Singapore.

He will be charged in court on Dec 24.

If found guilty, the man may be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to five years, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

The police have also advised members of the public to stay away from loansharks and not to work with or assist them in any way.

