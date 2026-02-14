Woman, 36, splashes red paint on gate of debtor's home; arrested for loanshark harassment

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Friday (Feb 13) for her alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang.

The harassment incident happened at about 5.41pm on Feb 6, at a residential unit along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

Police said the woman splashed the main gate of the victim's unit with red paint.

She was identified and arrested through follow-up investigations by officers from Jurong Police Division and with the aid of images from police cameras.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 36-year-old was allegedly involved in other similar acts of loanshark harassment islandwide.

The police did not say when and where these other cases happened.

The woman will be charged in court on Saturday under the Moneylenders Act 2008. If found guilty of the said offence, he could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $50,000, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

As caning can only be imposed on male offenders below 50 years old, she may receive an additional sentence in lieu of caning if she is found guilty.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from loansharks and not work with or assist them in any way.

Those who suspect or know of anyone who may be involved in loansharking activities can call 999.

[[nid:729769]]

editor@asiaone.com