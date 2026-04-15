A 51-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (April 14) for his alleged involvement in a case of loan shark harassment in Jurong West.

The police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to the case at a residential unit along Jurong West Street 91 at about 6.15am on Tuesday.

A photo of the alleged crime scene provided by the police shows the lower half of the unit's main gate and door splashed with red paint.

Officers from Jurong Police Division and Bedok Police Division identified the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras. He was arrested on the same day of the report being made.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he is believed to be involved in other similar cases of loan shark harassments islandwide.

The 51-year-old will be charged in court on Thursday for loan shark harassment.

The punishment for first-time offenders is a fine of between $5,000 and $50,000, with a jail term of up to gives years, along with caning of up to six strokes.

Those who suspect or know of anyone who may be involved in loansharking activities can call the police at 999.

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