Man arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Jurong

A 49-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Dec 8) over his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment on Sunday.

In a statement on Dec 9, the police said that they were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment at a residential unit along Jurong West Street 64.

"The main gate of the unit was secured with a bicycle lock, splashed with red paint, and a debtor's note was also placed on the gate," the police said.

The man was identified through follow-up investigations and images from police cameras.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police believe that the man was also involved in similar cases of loanshark harassment across Singapore.

He will be charged in court on Dec 10.

If found guilty, the man may be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to five years, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

[[nid:726292]]

editor@asiaone.com