Man, 39, arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Choa Chua Kang

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Jan 5) for his alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Choa Chu Kang.

It took place at about 1.35pm on Jan 2, at a residential unit along Keat Hong Link, the police said on Tuesday (Jan 6).

In a image provided by the police, the front door, gate and a section of the common corridor in front of the said unit are covered with white paint.

The man was identified by officers from Jurong Police Division through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

He will be charged in court on Jan 7.

If found guilty, he may be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to five years, and receive up to six strokes of the cane.

The police warned that they have zero tolerance for loanshark harassment activities and will deal severely with those caught doing so, in accordance with the law.

They also advised members of the public to stay away from loansharks and not to work with, or assist them, in any way.

