Duo arrested for alleged loanshark harassment in Bukit Panjang: 'I will play with you'

Two men, aged 18 and 39, will be charged in court on Wednesday (July 1) for their alleged involvement in a case of loanshark harassment in Bukit Panjang.

The police said in a news release on Tuesday night that they were alerted to the case at about 8.19am on Sunday.

The alleged incident took place at a residential unit along Senja Road in Bukit Panjang, where the unit's gate was secured with a bicycle lock and a debtor's note was affixed to the door.

A photograph of the alleged crime scene provided by the police shows a debtor's note which reads: "Like to play right? No problem! Will play with you. This time just dessert, next time splash you and your neighbour. WhatsApp to settle (sic)."

Officers from Jurong Police Division identified the men via follow-up investigations and with images from police cameras, and arrested them on Monday.

According to the police, the duo are also believed to be involved in other similar cases of loanshark harassment islandwide.

The penalty for loanshark harassment for first-time offenders is a jail term of up to five years, along with a fine of between $5,000 and $10,000, and mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

The police reiterated that they have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disrupt public safety and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public are advised to stay away from loan sharks and not work with or assist them in any way," said the police

The public can call the police hotline at 999 if they suspect or know anyone involved in loansharking activities.

[[nid:738824]]

editor@asiaone.com