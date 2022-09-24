Lobster feasts and skyline views: Woman shares what it's like staying in a penthouse at hospital

Staying in a hospital isn't much fun, but maybe staying in a penthouse suite while recovering might just make things a little better.



One woman, who goes by Shannon, posted on TikTok that she had to stay at Mount Elizabeth Novena hospital for a bunion surgery, and have had the fortune of being upgraded to a penthouse suite.

Shannon gave a short tour of her room and posted it on TikTok on Friday (Sept 23), saying in that video that she had originally opted for the standard ward, but was upgraded as the beds were all occupied.

https://www.tiktok.com/@shannonzanntv/video/7146166864819883266?_r=1&_t=8VuqeXI0xTF&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=714616686481988326

"Look how gorgeous this is, it really looks like a hotel stay," she gushed in the video, while showing the room's facilities.

The room came with a coffee machine, a minibar with bottles of Perrier no less, and even a heated toilet seat cover — what you'd get in a luxe hotel.

According to her, what also differentiates this room from those in the standard wards is the view.

"At the penthouse you get to see the sky! If you're at [level two], well... you see other people working I guess," she wrote in another video, referring to the nearby office buildings.

And it wasn't just the facilities. Shannon was also able to enjoy a lobster feast during her stay at the hospital too.

Yes, you heard that right.

The feast that she showcased included mouth-watering lobster porridge, lobster laksa, and even lobster done chilli crab-style.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jesusseafoodgirl/video/7146465370784746753?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

"I picked all the lobster dishes," she added cheekily.

She also added in the comments section that she was able sync her phone to their bluetooth speaker and enjoy her music while eating.

"The whole experience really matters!" she said.

According to her video, she stayed in the hospital for two nights. She told AsiaOne that she's covered by insurance.

Shannon's video drew mixed reactions from netizens, some of whom appreciated how the ward's facilities made it seem like a hotel.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

However, there were others who felt that they didn't want to experience the 'luxury', as it was still a hospital ward after all.

"Hospital stay is never fun [sic]," commented one netizen.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

According to Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital's website, the daily room rates range from $768 to an eye-popping $15,388 for a Royal suite.

And that's just for the room.

Daily treatment fee applies for inpatient and day surgery cases, according to the website.

ALSO READ: Baby OTW? How to choose the best hospital for you

claudiatan@asiaone.com