Local F&B collective aims to raise $80k to support 80 Twelve Cupcakes workers after firm's closure

Makan Minum Workers, a local F&B collective, has launched a crowdfunding initiative to support the workers from Twelve Cupcakes who had their employment abruptly terminated when the business shut down.

The company announced its sudden closure on Oct 29.

The group, which calls itself "a grassroots collective by F&B workers and for F&B workers", launched the fundraiser on Sunday (Nov 9).

It aims to collect $80,000 in total — $1,000 for each of the 80 affected workers.

According to Makan Minum Workers, employees received notice of their immediate termination only at 8pm via WhatsApp on Oct 29.

The employees, consisting of Singaporean and migrant workers, have not been paid for the last month of work.

They were also reportedly told that they would not receive any payment until the completion of liquidation, which would take about six months.

"Currently, they are lacking the financial means to cover rental payments, food expenses, and basic survival needs while actively pursuing new employment opportunities as the breadwinner of their families," said the collective.

Migrant workers also facing the added stress of being sent home if they do not find new employment soon.

All funds raised will go towards the affected workers, said the collective, who is currently in contact with 12 of them.

AsiaOne has reached out to Makan Minum Workers for additional information.

Twelve Cupcakes in provisional liquidation

The cupcake chain posted a notice on its website on Oct 29 on the closure, immediately after liquidators unexpectedly entered its office at 5pm, reported CNA.

In a media statement on Oct 30, the Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union (FDAWU), said that the firm had informed the union of the decision only on that day.

"This abrupt move has created significant uncertainty and distress for about 80 affected workers," shared FDAWU, adding that it "strongly objects" to the business owner's "lack of prior consultation and advance notice" of its decision.

The chain had 20 outlets in Singapore, and was founded by former model Jaime Teo and radio DJ Daniel Ong in 2011. It was bought over by Kolkata-based Dhunseri Group in 2016 for $2.5 million.

