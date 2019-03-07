Local musician with PhD shades ex-teacher who looked down on him

Karma sucks and a certain secondary school teacher is about to be schooled on why.

In a Facebook post made by Levan Wee on Saturday (June 28), the musician and social-media specialist posted pictures of an email that he sent to his ex-teacher in Victoria School.

Calling him a "great teacher", Wee added that this unnamed educator was one of his "favourites" ever but "not for the reason you might think".

Wee went on to reveal a memory from his days as a student where the teacher "singled" him out for not paying attention in class and apparently said: "Ler Ping (Wee's Chinese name), you'll be lucky to achieve what the rest of the class will achieve."

A letter I sent to my old teacher who looked down on me, from 21 years ago. YOU define yourself. Don't let others.... Posted by Levan Wee on Thursday, 27 June 2019

When Wee tried to clarify what that meant, the teacher responded: "You know what I'm talking about. You'll be lucky to get half of what everyone gets."

According to Wee, at this time, the teacher then rubbed the skin of his arm for a moment and added with a smirk: "You're not like other people."

"YOU SAW ME AS AN ALBINO IMBECILE"

Wee confessed in the email that he believed the teacher was making a "subtle" but "pointed" remark on his albinism.

He said: "In addition to the fact that you never really thought highly of me to begin with.