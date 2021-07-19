Locally transmitted Covid-19 cases climb to highest in almost a year

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 163 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 infection as of Monday (July 19) afternoon, of which 106 of these cases belong to the Jurong Fishery Port (JFP) cluster and 19 belong to the KTV cluster.

163 is the highest number of local cases since Aug 10 last year, when Singapore reported 188 local cases.

Currently, 66 cases are linked to previous cases, and had already been placed on quarantine. Meanwhile, 71 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance, and 29 are currently unlinked. Among the cases is one senior above 70 years who is unvaccinated, and is at risk of serious illness.

There are also nine imported cases who were already on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. In total, there are 172 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today.

In a Facebook post on Monday afternoon, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said recent numbers reflect how quickly the Delta variant spreads and that it was a result of the KTV and the Jurong Fishery Port clusters combined.

MOH added that it is working through the details of the cases and will share further updates tonight.

