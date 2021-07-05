Locally transmitted Covid-19 cases drop to lowest in more than a month

SINGAPORE - Singapore saw just one locally transmitted Covid-19 case on Sunday (July 4). This marks the lowest number of daily community cases reported in more than a month.

The patient is currently unlinked to any other case, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in Sunday's update.

Two coronavirus clusters - including the one linked to industrial equipment supplier Tektronix - have also been closed, as no new cases have emerged in the past 28 days.

There are currently 24 active clusters, ranging from three to 93 people. The largest active cluster is the one linked to the market and hawker centre at 115 Bukit Merah View.

Last week saw a total of 26 new community cases, down from 95 in the week before. The number of unlinked cases also decreased from 17 to two in the same time period.

Another 10 imported cases were also reported on Sunday, MOH said. All of these were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon their arrival in Singapore. Of these, nine were detected upon arrival and the last developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

At present, 103 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised. Most are well and under observation, although 10 require oxygen and two are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over the last 28 days, 22 people developed serious illness requiring oxygen or intensive care, or resulting in death, MOH said. Of these, 19 were not vaccinated while three were partially vaccinated.

It also gave an update on vaccination in Singapore, noting that around 5.7 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered under the national vaccination programme to date.

This means some 3.6 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 2.2 million people having completed their second dose.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, is set to deliver a ministerial statement on Covid-19 support measures in Parliament on Monday.

This comes ahead of a Supplementary Supply Bill to effect the reallocation of funds for the measures announced in May and June, in view of phases two and three (heightened alert).



This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.