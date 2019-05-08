Locked out of your home? Locksmith services in Singapore and how much they cost

If you’re reading this, chances are you want to install a new lock or you might even be locked out of your home. We all need a handy locksmith to help us with a house key, letterbox key, car key or lock changes.

If you don’t know who to call for these services, fret not for in this article, we will list down the top locksmith services in Singapore and sort them out according to what you might need.

TYPES OF LOCKSMITH SERVICES

Photo: Pixabay

There so many various services that locksmith companies advertise now, due to technology advancing with digital locks and the like, that it might be difficult for someone to keep track of them all. Here is a quick list of some of the services we have found on a few locksmith company sites.

Emergency House Lockout Services

Lock Installed & Repaired Services

Re-keys & Master Key Systems

Card Access Control

Electronic Keypad and Keyless Entry

Replacement of Lost Car Keys

Replacement of Car Locks

Removal of Broken Car Keys

Unlocking Vehicle Doors

Unlocking Safes Service

Car Lockout Services

Cutting and Modifications of Keys

Making Replicas of Keys

Programming of Additional Transponder Automotive Key

Car Key Extraction

Complete Lock Changing for Homes

Smart Lock Installation

Repairing and Restoring Damaged Locks

Supply Lock-sets for Homes and Businesses

These are just some of the basic locksmith services available. If what you are looking for is not on the list above, we suggest checking their websites which are provided in the table below.

THE AVERAGE COST OF A LOCKSMITH IN SINGAPORE

Photo: Pexels

Repair and change a lock - $50 to $100

Change a doorknob - $70 to $150

Key duplication - $2 to $12

Important considerations:

Ask for a quote in advance.

Here’s a friendly reminder to take a photo of your lock and door, since locksmiths require visual information to access the job and give you a fair price quote.

Confirm if you will need to purchase or pay for replacement pieces.

Watch out for extra charges, e.g. fees for night or weekend services.

4 RELIABLE LOCKSMITH COMPANIES YOU CAN CONSIDER

Here is a table to compare four reliable locksmith companies in Singapore you can consider using. Included in the list below are a quick description from their services and contact information.

DIGITAL LOCKS: WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET LOCKED OUT

Digital locks are the ideal solution for people who forget their keys. A digital lock can save you time from having to manually lock the door yourself, but what happens if you forget the code or the battery on your lock runs out?

If any of these scenarios happen, don’t panic. Most digital locks have a backup manual key under a panel on the console (where it is will depend on your digital lock manufacturer). Though for this method, you would have needed to store the backup physical key somewhere safe beforehand.

The locksmith companies above deal with installing various brands of digital locks so chances are they have dealt with your situation before. If you have an urgent request, you can contact their 24/7 emergency lockout services and it will be dealt with like any regular lock. If not, you can also call your digital lock manufacturer and see if they can offer a solution for your particular brand without having to pay for a locksmith.

(For example, Samsung Smart Doorlocks are reachable at 65644704.)

THE PRICE RANGE OF DIGITAL SMART LOCKS

The prices for the more popular models of smart locks available in Singapore vary greatly. You can find product choices from $299 to $1,230.

This article was first published in Shopback.