Loh Kean Yew reaches Singapore Badminton Open round of 16, sole Singaporean left in $1.3m event

Singapore badminton star Loh Kean Yew is through to the round of 16 at the KFF Singapore Badminton Open 2026 after defeating India's Kidambi Srikanth in a thrilling three-game clash on Wednesday (May 27).

The win makes Loh the only Singaporean left in the US$1 million (S$1.3 million) event after local players Yeo Jia Min and Jason Teh were eliminated earlier in the day.

Playing in front of a lively home crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the 2021 world champion battled past India's Kidambi Srikanth 22-20, 19-21, 21-17 in a hard-fought 63-minute encounter.

Despite it being only the round of 32, thousands of fans packed the stadium, chanting "Go Singapore" and cheering the 28-year-old on throughout the match, according to the Straits Times.

The opening game saw both players trading points in a tense battle before Loh edged ahead 22-20 after saving a game point.

Srikanth responded in the second game, forcing a decider after taking it 21-19.

But Loh regained momentum in the third, opening up a lead midway through the game before closing out the match 21-17, in front of roaring supporters.

After sealing victory, the two-time Olympian stayed behind to interact with supporters, posing for photos and tossing shuttlecock plush toys into the stands.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu was also seen congratulating and posing for a photo with Loh.

Singapore Badminton's Instagram account later celebrated the victory with a fiery post describing Loh as "fast, fearless, funny, and just a little bit unhinged".

Loh will next face India's H.S. Prannoy on May 28 for a spot in the quarterfinals.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com