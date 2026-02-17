Lohei turned into food fight: PropertyLimBrothers draws flak for flinging food during yusheng toss

PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) is in hot water again — this time for an unruly Chinese New Year celebration that had staff flinging food at each other.

The real estate agency posted a video on Thursday (Feb 12) of their annual shou gong fan — a meal held before Chinese New Year meant to celebrate a company's achievements — and is drawing criticism for their chaotic yusheng toss.

In the video, staff are seen gathered around several tables to lohei and are heard shouting "huat ah" excitedly.

While most staff toss the yusheng upwards, some are seen cheekily flinging the food towards other tables and colleagues.

Other staff are seen using plastic lids from the yusheng boxes to shield themselves from the food, with one staff even putting a plastic bag over his head.

"The celebration peaked as we rolled up our sleeves for hands-on CNY activities, creative showcases, and a meaningful Lo Hei — the PLB way," the caption reads.

Lohei is a Chinese New Year tradition where families and friends gather to toss yusheng while reciting auspicious phrases for the year ahead.

Tossing the yusheng ingredients is a key part of the process, where higher tosses are meant to signify greater fortunes.

PLB's video has garnered more than 47,000 views on Facebook and almost 25,000 views on Instagram, and the agency has since restricted comments across its social media pages.

The video was later shared by users on Reddit, however, leading netizens to chime in with their criticisms.

Many likened PLB's yusheng toss to another viral video of students at Nanyang Technological University flinging food at each other during their Chinese New Year celebration.

"This is food to eat, not to throw around," a netizen said, while others criticised the PLB staff for wasting food.

Another netizen labelled the staff as "adults behaving like kids".

