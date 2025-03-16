Long delays at Woodlands checkpoint: Over 2-hour wait as school holidays start

Planning to bring the kids to Malaysia for the March school holidays? Brace yourself for a long wait at the checkpoints.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (March 15) at 9.10am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) warned of heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint due to tailback from Malaysia.

The car queue was beyond Woodlands Avenue 3, Exit 10A, and the estimated waiting time to Woodlands checkpoint was more than two hours. The traffic subsided at 8.23pm.

However, in an update on Sunday (March 16) at 9.20am, ICA shared that there was heavy departure traffic at Woodlands Checkpoint, once again due to tailback from Malaysia.

"Ttavellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey," said the agency.

According to the Clear The Jam app, wait times for traffic towards Johor were estimated to be 58 to 88 minutes on the Causeway and 40 to 61 minutes on the Second Link at 10.47am on Sunday (March 16).

ICA had on March 7 warned motorists to expect heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming March school holidays and Hari Raya Puasa.

The school holidays are from March 14 till March 24, while the Hari Raya Puasa holiday is from March 28 to April 1.

In a statement, ICA said that more than three million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the recent Chinese New Year holidays from Jan 24 to Jan 30.

Over 521,000 travellers crossed on Jan 24 alone.

"We seek travellers' understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline. ICA will not hesitate to take stern action against travellers who do not comply with officers' instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints."

