Long queues at JB checkpoint after power outage; Woodlands Checkpoint sees heavy traffic

Hundreds of commuters found themselves stuck at the Johor Bahru checkpoint following a power outage on Tuesday (Dec 4) night.

Photos and videos of the Malaysian immigration building in darkness began surfacing on social media platforms, showing travellers in snaking queues as they waited in line to clear customs.

According to Oriental Daily, the power outage started at 8pm on Tuesday, which put all the e-gates out of service.

According to some netizens, the checkpoint's lifts and air conditioners were also out of service.

On Wednesday morning, commuters shared images of the situation at the checkpoint on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook group.

At about 10am, one traveller said that things were returning to normal but added that there were still long queues at the checkpoint.

Another said at about 11am that the traffic situation on the motorcycle lane had returned to normal.

Responding to the questions about the situation, Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi took to Facebook to share that the authorities were aware of the situation.

"What is happening is a huge consumer problem and a disgrace to the state. The authorities have been instructed to resolve the issue immediately," he wrote.

Responding to Lianhe Zaobao's queries, a spokesperson from the Immigrations and Checkpoint Authority (ICA) said that Woodlands Checkpoint is unaffected by the power outage and that traffic conditions are normal.

At about 11am, ICA posted a Facebook update, informing commuters about the heavy departure traffic from Woodlands Checkpoint due to "tailback" from Malaysia.

"Delays are expected and travellers are advised to check traffic conditions before embarking on their journey," said the authority.

