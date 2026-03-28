Applying for PR through 'immigrant consultants' and received a payment letter from 'ICA'? It's fake, says the real ICA

If you have applied for long-term immigration facilities such as permanent residency and received a letter and tax invoice to pay a fee, do not make any payment.

In a news release on Saturday (March 28), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it was alerted to a fake letter and tax invoice that were received by an applicant.

According to ICA, the “documents” bore its letterhead and a signature of an officer allegedly from the authority.

The applicant later received the fake letter and invoice asking for a certain fee to be paid to proceed with the application.

Checks by ICA revealed that the applicant had engaged a commercial entity to assist with a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) application for a total fee of about $5,000.

The authority also found that no application had been submitted on behalf of the person.

Applicants should apply directly to ICA

ICA also revealed that they have been alerted to 12 similar cases since January.

The authority added that they are aware of claims made by consultants or commercial entities that they are able to improve applicants’ chances of success in obtaining long-term immigration facilities.

It emphasised that applicants who choose to engage such entities or consultants should exercise caution.

“ICA does not support or endorse such services,” it said, adding that those who wish to apply for immigration facilities are encouraged to do so directly through its website.

Members of the pubic may contact ICA via email or phone call to verify the authenticity of documents purportedly issued by ICA.

If they are still in doubt, they may contact the 24/7 ScamShield helpline at 1799.

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editor@asiaone.com